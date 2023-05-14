Josh's Workweek Forecast: Largely dry with ample sunshine, still a chill on some nights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be a slightly frost start for some early Monday especially away from Lake Erie and inland into places like the deeper southern valleys of the Southern Tier and Wyoming County. This is where we'll see a few locales checking in with lows in the 30s. Otherwise, another exquisite day awaits on Monday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures heading back for the middle and upper 60s. A cold front will make its approach later Tuesday, but will only produce a few spotty showers. Cooler weather heads our way on Wednesday with more sunshine but with temperatures only climbing into the 50s for highs. A more appreciable chance of rain is possible with a system arriving from the upper Great Lakes later Friday.

MONDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. near 50.

AFTERNOON: Spotty showers. upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clouds & sun. Cool. 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Cool. 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear & chilly. 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mild. Near 70.

