Josh's Workweek Forecast: Largely cool, hazy at times, but still quite dry

Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada will continue to create a hazy look to the sky into Tuesday. Temperatures will stay just below average most of the week.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 17:13:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Don't expect a sparkling blue hue to the sky anytime soon. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to drift into Western New York's sky through at least Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain close to or just below average for most of this week. Your Monday will feature intervals of hazy sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s away from Lake Erie. A disturbance dropping in from the north may serve as the catalyst for a widely scattered shower. Likewise, another disturbance may provide an opportunity for an isolated shower on Tuesday. Outside of that, there are no indications whatsoever that this work week will offer up rainfall of any import. It's getting REALLY dry out there. Sunday marked the 15th day without measurable rainfall in Buffalo. We had an 18 day stretch without measurable rainfall back in 2017. That stretch was the 15th longest in Buffalo weather history! That said, manual watering is a must this week for farms, gardens, and lawns.

MONDAY
MORNING: Hazy sun. Near 50.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sun and clouds, a rogue evening shower. Near 75.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. near 70

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 50.
AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds. Lower 70s.

