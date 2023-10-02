Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Workweek Forecast: Get ready for a summer replay with temperatures entering record high territory

Buffalo may very well see one of its longest stretches of 80° weather in October since records began
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 8:06 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 20:06:58-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western NY will enjoy some of the nicest early fall weather imaginable in the coming days with low humidity, ample sunshine, and a significant warm up. Temperatures will be a solid fifteen degrees above average. Rainfall will amount to little or nothing with broad reaching High pressure in charge for several days. The next opportunity for even just a shower or two won't arrive until later in the coming week. A significant change for the cooler arrives by next weekend. That cooling trend will be accompanied by some unsettled weather as well.

SUNDAY
TONIGHT: Mainly moonlit. 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, Low 80s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Low 80s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Low & mid 80s

Today's Forecast is...

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App