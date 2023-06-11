Josh's Workweek Forecast: Changes for the wetter and the cooler are on the way

Air Quality Alert through Midnight tonight for all of Western NY through Midnight tonight

The return of some wildfire smoke aloft has put our air quality back into the Moderate zone through tonight. That will change ina BIG way tomorrow with the upcoming rain. We're now to day 22 without measurable rainfall in Buffalo, making this a tie for the 10th longest stretch without measurable rainfall since rainfall records started back in 1874! Finally, some sorely needed showers will arrive later tonight into Monday as a wave of Low pressure and a front head our way from the west. As much as an inch of rainfall is possible by Monday night. Expect a cool, and somewhat unsettled week with temperatures some 10 degrees below average. A return to fair skies and warmer air is likely by the weekend.

SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Showers arrive. Low: 62.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers. lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Showers . Upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. lower 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. A couple of showers. Lower 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers. Cool. Upper 60s.

