Josh's Weekend Forecast: We're not out of the "wintry and windy woods" by any stretch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lake flakes continue to fade off of Lake Erie, but not before they deposited nearly two FEET of snow across parts of Ski Country.

Mercifully, we get a break from the wind and the lake snow on Saturday. We'll still have a chill with temperatures not out of the lower 30s.

We enter an active pattern for next week starting with a storm system that tracks to our north and west on Sunday. This system will deliver a round of wet snow that will mix with and change to rain. That wintry mix to rain will be accompanied by gusty winds. Fortunately, the wind will not be nearly as strong as it was on Friday, but gusts will still be up close to 40 mph.

Colder air returns behind that system to start the week on Monday. A cold front arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday with bursts of snow. That's followed by a clipper system for Friday that could deliver a round of accumulating light snow.

Winter has returned!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.