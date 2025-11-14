Josh's Weekend Forecast: Turning wet Saturday, and a bit windy and wintry for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a lot of variability, and even a touch of volatility in this weekend's weekend.

A warm front moves in Saturday; rain arrives in the afternoon and temperatures rise into the 50s. Expect steady — at times heavy — rain into the evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible, so plan accordingly for Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain changes to snow Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Strong, gusty northwesterly winds will produce chilly wind chills and lake-effect snow — mainly south of Buffalo, though some bands could clip areas north as well.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: S. Tier snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier snow, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 30s.