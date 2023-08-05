Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: Turning warmer, and muggy on Sunday, but staying dry during the day

Temperatures will head for the 80s once again. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible later at night.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 16:35:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday will be warmer and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Strong to severe storms possible on Monday as an area of Low pressure over the Midwest heads in our direction. The primary threats with those thunderstorms will come from strong and gusty winds along with large hail. The showers will continue on Tuesday. There's a chance we will see a few drenching downpours as well. Skies clear nicely on Wednesday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s.

