Josh's Weekend Forecast: Turning much cooler with scattered showers Saturday, more in the way of sun Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will average 10-15 degrees below normal Saturday and Sunday with lake enhanced showers Saturday. It's going to be a raw fall day on Saturday, feeling more like early October with many locations remaining in the 50s. Some lingering showers possible early on Sunday with a breeze.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.