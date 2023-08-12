Josh's Weekend Forecast: Tornado Watch for parts of the Southern Tier into this evening

TORNADO WATCH FOR PARTS OF WESTERN NY THROUGH 9 P.M.

Scattered thunderstorms that develop largely south and east of Buffalo have the potential of becoming strong or even severe. The main hazards with these storms through this evening will come from heavy rainfall and gusty winds, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, which is why there is a Tornado WATCH through this evening. If there's enough clearing Saturday night into Sunday morning, the Perseid Meteor Showers may produce 1 shooting star per minute. Go to a dark place and look straight up in the sky. Sunday will likely be the better of the two weekend days with some patchy fog in the morning and at least some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Another system provides a renewed threat for showers and thunderstorms later Monday.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Scattered strong storms. Patchy fog late. lower 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers. Upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.