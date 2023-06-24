Josh's Weekend Forecast: The unsettled setup continues, but more dry time awaits for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's more drought denting dampness in the cards for Western NY over the next few days, as an area of Low pressure continues to twirl overhead. As the system exits to our east on Sunday, we'll see less of a chance of showers, but an afternoon "pop-up" shower or thundery downpour cannot be ruled out. Another area of Low pressure will approach from the upper Great Lakes Monday reinforcing the unsettled setup. Amounts of rain through at least Tuesday will be wide ranging as showers will be "hit or miss" over the course of the next few days. Expect the higher levels of humidity to stay with us through at least the middle of next week. It will start to dry out and turn more settled by Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Muggy. Sctd. showers, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Muggy. 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Humid. Near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers. Middle 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lower 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Middle 70s.

