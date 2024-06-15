Josh's Weekend Forecast: The picture of perfection for the final weekend of spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday, and 80s on Sunday. It will be hot and humid next week with highs in the 90s. The record high on Wednesday is 90 set in 2001; the forecast high is 93. The heat wave will stick around Monday through Friday of next week.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 90s.