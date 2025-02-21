Josh's Weekend Forecast: The flakes fade, and the chill will gradually ease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The two day snowfall total for Buffalo (Thursday and Friday) came to just shy of 7 inches. This now places us not only above average for February, but also for the season to date.

Winter will be "on break" for much of next week. In fact, even as early as this weekend, we may end up with a "snow-free" day. So far, each and every day of 2025 has brought at least a trace of snowfall to the Buffalo airport. It will come down to the wire to see if the "spell is broken", which is possible on either Saturday or Sunday.

Whenever there is "warmth" in this part of the world during this time of the year, there typically is some wind. Expect winds to be gusty on Saturday, as this relatively milder air returns on a southwest wind. Temperatures will make a run at the upper 20s to near 30 on Saturday, with highs on Sunday back to near the freezing mark.

For next week, expect temperatures to be back up to near 40 degrees. Despite this, it will be on the unsettled side, with scattered showers of wet snow and even a little bit of rain for Monday and Tuesday.

The next cold front arrives later Thursday bringing with it additional showers of rain and wet snow, and of course, plunging temperatures.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, a rogue flurry, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.