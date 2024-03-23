Josh's Weekend Forecast: Still a chill through Sunday, but quite sunny during the day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo had its biggest snowfall in months. 4.3" fell on Friday, with 1.7" recorded earlier Saturday. The 4.3" was the most in a calendar since January 18th! There's no more snowfall in the forecast, for now, but there's still a chill that will linger through Sunday. Fortunately, we'll enjoy nearly a hundred percent of the possible bright sunshine during the day, which will help make the below average temperatures more tolerable. Winds shift into the southeast on Monday. This, in conjunction with the return of temperatures in the 50s, will allow the snow cover to do a disappearing act! Expect the warmth to stick around until a cold front passes Thursday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, mid 50s

