Josh's Weekend Forecast: Staying dry for now, but sorely needed showers are on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Only a trace of rainfall was recorded on Friday in Buffalo. On Saturday, not a drop of rain was recorded, so we're now to day 21 without measurable rainfall in Buffalo, making this a tie for the 10th longest stretch without measurable rainfall since rainfall records started back in 1874! Finally, some sorely needed showers will arrive later Sunday into Monday as a wave of Low pressure and a front head our way from the west. As much as an inch of rainfall is possible by Monday night. Expect a cool, and somewhat unsettled week with temperatures some 10 degrees below average. A return to fair skies is likely by the weekend.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. mid to upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy but warmer. Showers by evening. Upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers. Upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Showers . Upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. lower 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. A couple of showers. Lower 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers. Cool. Upper 60s.

