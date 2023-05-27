Josh's Weekend Forecast: Some of the nicest weather imaginable for this time of year continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An expansive area of High pressure that refuses to budge over the Great Lakes and Northeast guarantees that we will enjoy some of the nicest weather imaginable for this time of year. Sunday will end up being just a touch warmer than what it was on Saturday: but still perfect for all kinds of outdoor plans. Sunday will also bring a return to our longest stretch of 80 degree weather that we've seen for the season (We did manage to record three 80 degree days in April). Rainfall will be at a premium, if not a precious commodity, with not a DROP of rain in sight through at least Thursday of next week.

You may very well be tempted to hit the beach with this summery stretch coming up. Lake Erie is 51 degrees which is 1 degree below normal. If you're on the water this weekend be safe as water temperatures near 50 degrees could cause "cold shock".

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: High clouds, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. lower 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Ample sun. A bit toasty!, lower and mid 80s.

