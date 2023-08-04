Josh's Weekend Forecast: Some of the nicest summer weather imaginable awaits all of Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We really couldn't ask for better summer weather as head into the weekend thanks to an area of High pressure descending upon us from central Canada. Saturday will likely be the sunnier of the two weekend days with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Strong to severe storms possible on Monday as an area of Low pressure over the Midwest heads in our direction. The primary threats with those thunderstorms will come from strong and gusty winds along with large hail. The showers will continue on Tuesday. Skies clear nicely on Wednesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, Low humidity. Near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s.

