Josh's Weekend Forecast: Some of the finest summer weather imaginable, turning hot on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a comfortably cool night ahead as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and even into the 40s for the S.Tier. After a cool and crisp start to Saturday, the southerly winds bring a nice warm up into the low and mid 80s for Saturday afternoon. More sun and heat into Sunday as temperatures climb close to 90. By Sunday evening humidity will be on the rise into next week as unsettled weather arrives.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Mainly clear and comfortable, mid 70s

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: PM T-Storms, mid 80s.