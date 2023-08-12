Josh's Weekend Forecast: Tornado WATCH has been posted for parts of WNY

Tornado Watch for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties until 9pm. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes in this area.

The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of Western NY in a slight to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The whole day will not be a washout. In between showers and thunderstorms we'll find some partial sunshine. If there's enough clearing Saturday night into Sunday morning, the Perseid Meteor Showers may produce 1 shooting star per minute. Go to a dark place and look straight up in the sky. Sunday will likely be the better of the two weekend days with some patchy fog in the morning and at least some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Another system provides a renewed threat for showers and thunderstorms later Monday.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers. Upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

