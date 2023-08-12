Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: Tornado WATCH has been posted for parts of WNY

Tornado Watch for the Southern Tier this afternoon
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 13:05:20-04

Tornado Watch for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties until 9pm. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes in this area.

The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of Western NY in a slight to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The whole day will not be a washout. In between showers and thunderstorms we'll find some partial sunshine. If there's enough clearing Saturday night into Sunday morning, the Perseid Meteor Showers may produce 1 shooting star per minute. Go to a dark place and look straight up in the sky. Sunday will likely be the better of the two weekend days with some patchy fog in the morning and at least some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Another system provides a renewed threat for showers and thunderstorms later Monday.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers. Upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

