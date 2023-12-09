Josh's Weekend Forecast: Showers and dropping temperatures Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was about as mild as it gets in December in Western New York on Saturday. Hopefully you had a chance to soak up the mild air before we get soaked. Look for showers into the first part of Sunday before a change to some wet snow as temperatures drop and winds kick up out of the west. Accumulations of snow will be minor and confined to the high ground of the central Southern Tier Sunday night into Monday. Monday looks seasonably chilly with clouds, breaks of sun, and a few flurries. Highs will be back into the 30s. A reinforcing shot of chill arrives later Tuesday with a cold front, which will kick up the breeze and trigger a few more lake flakes into Wednesday. The stage is then set for quiet weather through the remainder of the week with temperatures just above the average.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 50s. Wet snow develops by evening.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. 30.

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40.