Josh's Weekend Forecast: Rather chilly for mid-November, but quiet and largely dry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with a few rain and snow showers north and south of Buffalo overnight. Morning clouds will clear and skies become partly sunny on Veterans Day. It'll be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 40s. Staying chilly into Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Monday will be cool and dry with a stiff breeze. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Clouds Increase, Colder. Spotty rain/snow N&S of Buffalo Overnight

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.