Josh's Weekend Forecast: Rather chilly for mid-November, but quiet and largely dry

Veterans Day will be the chillier of the two days with high temperatures only in the lower 40s. Sunday will be the brighter of the two days.
WKBW
Posted at 4:18 PM, Nov 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with a few rain and snow showers north and south of Buffalo overnight. Morning clouds will clear and skies become partly sunny on Veterans Day. It'll be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 40s. Staying chilly into Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Monday will be cool and dry with a stiff breeze. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour.

FRIDAY
EVENING: Clouds Increase, Colder. Spotty rain/snow N&S of Buffalo Overnight

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

