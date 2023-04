Josh's Weekend Forecast: Prepare for changes for the cooler and the wetter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers are likely overnight with rain continuing off and on during the day on Saturday. Expect milder temperatures to start on Saturday and drop into the afternoon as a cold front passes by. Rain ends on Sunday with cooler highs back in the 40s.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Few scattered showers/t-storms, 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. Showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.