Josh's Weekend Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, but much cooler

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a cold front late Friday night has set the stage for temperatures to return to levels a bit more typical for early June. Expect clouds to give way to sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures make a run at 70 for a high. It'll be quite pleasant for Sunday with highs back into the middle 70s and an ample amount of sun. A storm lurking just east of New England will spiral a few showers our way by the middle of next week. That's really our only chance of seeing any rain.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 50.

AFTERNOON: A chance of showers. upper 60s.

