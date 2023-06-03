Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, but much cooler

Temperatures will be back into the 70s
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 21:01:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a cold front late Friday night has set the stage for temperatures to return to levels a bit more typical for early June. Expect clouds to give way to sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures make a run at 70 for a high. It'll be quite pleasant for Sunday with highs back into the middle 70s and an ample amount of sun. A storm lurking just east of New England will spiral a few showers our way by the middle of next week. That's really our only chance of seeing any rain.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. 50.
AFTERNOON: A chance of showers. upper 60s.

