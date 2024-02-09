Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: One more day of above average temperatures before somewhat cooler air returns

Expect a cloudier sky for Saturday with a few scattered rain showers arriving early in the day.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 09, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo hit 59 degrees on Friday, just three degrees shy of the record high for today's date. The mild air will hang on through the first part of Saturday. Temperatures will be back to levels a bit more typical for February heading into next week.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

