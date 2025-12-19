Josh's Weekend Forecast: Not as harsh with less wind for Saturday, colder and a bit flaky at times on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The worst of the wind Western New York experienced took place Friday just before lunch time, when Buffalo recorded a peak wind gust to 59 mph.

Temperatures will rise through the day on Saturday, all the way into the evening, allowing us to enjoy high temperatures back into the lower and even middle 40s, with a mostly cloudy sky, but with less wind.

A quick shot of chill will be ushered into Western New York by a cold front on Sunday, which will mean sub-freezing temperatures once again, some bluster, but only just a few flakes, for the beginning of winter, which takes place with the arrival of the winter solstice at 10:03 a.m.

The start of the Christmas week will be relatively quiet. At this juncture, Christmas Day looks mild, with even a few rain showers developing!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.