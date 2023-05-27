Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: No shortage of sunshine and warmth

A picture perfect holiday weekend with plenty of sun and temperatures making a run at 80 degrees
Posted at 10:10 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 22:14:59-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will dominate our weather through next week. Look for mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon. Sunny and milder on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Highs near 80 on Sunday with temperatures staying in the 80s through Thursday.

Lake Erie is 51 degrees which is 1 degree below normal. If you're on the water this weekend be safe as water temperatures near 50 degrees could cause "cold shock".

SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear skies, cool, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and milder, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: High clouds, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

