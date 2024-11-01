Josh's Weekend Forecast: Nice by November standards with an ample amount of sun, and a noticeable chill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It feels like November, it's starting to look more like November, and of course....it is, actually, November! Right on cue, with the calendar page turn, we have all the November weather attributes coming up for this weekend. Clouds will greet you on Saturday, but as the day wears on, we should be at least some partial sunshine. Temperatures will be hard pressed to get to 50 degrees during the day. High pressure building across Western New York from Canada guarantees a chilly night Saturday night. There could be some spots into the Southern Tier reporting overnight lows into the 20s by Sunday morning, thanks to radiational cooling. Sunday will end up being the sunnier of the two weekend days. Temperatures will make their way into the 50s for highs. It should be a very nice afternoon for the Bills game. Milder air is waiting in the wings for the beginning of the week, with Mother Nature casting her ballot for a very mild Election Day. Highs will be back into the 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.