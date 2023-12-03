Josh's Weekend Forecast: More waves of wetness will work their way through Western NY on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We saw a lot of nuisance light rain, drizzle, and even some patchy fog to kick off the weekend. And there's more rain in the forecast for your Sunday. Don't be shocked if there are a few embedded downpours especially into the afternoon, with a remote chance of a thunderstorm, as Low pressure marches almost directly over Western New York. Fog could also reduce visibility for some especially in the higher elevations. Colder air will return on brisk west winds later Sunday night into Monday. Gusts overnight into Monday could reach 40 mph near the Lake Erie shoreline. Clouds will be very stubborn to leave the area for a good chunk of the week. Temperatures will be on the decline headed back into the 40s for highs Monday, and then into the 30s for the middle of the week. Some minor lake effect snow is possible mid-week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: A few showers, patchy fog, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, embedded downpours, near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, a sprinkle or flurry, blustery, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sprinkles, flurries. 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a flurry. upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Few lake flakes, lower 30s.