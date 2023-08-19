Josh's Weekend Forecast: More sunshine and a nice warm-up for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday should be a seasonable day with highs in the lower 80s. Clouds begin to filter into the afternoon with an isolated sprinkle possibly late in the evening and may linger across the S.Tier early Monday. A weak cold front will make an approach on Tuesday with a couple of showers. Temperatures will be back into the middle 70s. Expect another warm up for the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.