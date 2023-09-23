Josh's Weekend Forecast: More clouds on Sunday along with a fresh northeasterly wind and a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We enjoyed some of the nicest first day of fall weather in all of the Northeast on Saturday, as Ophelia made a South Carolina landfall with heavy flooding rains, wind, and coastal flooding from the Southeast up into the Mid-Atlantic. The only noticeable effects in Western NY with land-falling Ophelia was a freshening easterly breeze and a lot of mid and high level cloud cover, as the storm unraveled making its way over land.While Western NY dodged most of the raindrops, there was a considerable amount of cloud cover over the Southern Tier along with some areas of light rain. That will still be on the case on Sunday. That said, most of Western NY will just be dry and breezy with plenty of clouds and temperatures near 70 degrees. The storm lifts away, and High pressure returns, setting the stage for a pleasant, dry, and seasonable first work-week of Fall.

Today's Forecast is...

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few showers. near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. near 70.

