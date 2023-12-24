Josh's Weekend Forecast: Mainly dry Sunday, and very mild for Christmas Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're in search of a "White Christmas", the only way that you'll find that this year in Western New York is by listening to the classic Irving Berlin song. In fact, Christmas Day will likely bring some of the mildest weather we have seen in Buffalo for the holiday since the early 1980s. Clouds stick around on Sunday with milder air in place and highs in the upper 40s. It's even milder for Christmas Day with temperatures into the 50s. Expect a round of more significant rain by later Tuesday.

From all of us in the 7 Weather Center...Happy Holidays!

SUNDAY

MORNING: A few showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.