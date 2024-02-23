Josh's Weekend Forecast: Lots of shivering for Saturday, less harsh but cloudy on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a strong cold front will deliver a real charge of chill to Western New York. We'll start the morning off on Saturday in the teens. Factor in that northerly breeze with those low temperatures and the stage is set for single digit wind chills waking up in the morning. Brrrr! There's not a lot of support for lake effect snow development, but there should be at least a few stray snow flurries off Lake Ontario early in the day and also into Ski Country. Clouds early in the day will break for sunshine as drier air returns. Winds shift into the south ahead of our next front on Sunday, so it won't be as harsh. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday with increasing clouds. A couple of showers mixed with a few flakes are possible at night, but the day itself is dry. It turns very mild next week with near record high temperatures possible by Tuesday!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.