Josh's Weekend Forecast: High clouds from Ophelia will filter the sun with a fresh easterly breeze at times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The arrival of Fall on this Saturday will be marked by the autumnal equinox taking place at 2:50 a.m. We might very well be enjoying some of the nicest first day of fall weather in all of the Northeast as Ophelia makes a South Carolina landfall. The only noticeable effects in Western NY with land-falling Ophelia will be a freshening easterly breeze and a lot of mid and high level cloud cover, as the storm starts to "unravel" as it makes its way over land. There will be a sharp gradient in the amount of rainfall that is observed from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast. In Western NY, we will dodge most of the raindrops, outside of a rogue shower Saturday night into Sunday. The storm lifts away, and High pressure returns, setting the stage for a pleasant, albeit cool first work-week of Fall.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few showers. near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.