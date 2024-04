Josh's Weekend Forecast: Get ready to dodge some raindrops on Saturday, more in the way of dry time Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers return on Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer weather arrives Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s along with more unsettled weather.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: few showers low 50s.

AFTERNOON: spot t-showers. low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, spot t-shower near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.Today's Forecast is...