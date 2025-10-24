Josh's Weekend Forecast: Dodging some drops but drying out by Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Cool is the rule" for the next several days with temperatures hard pressed to get much beyond 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. We'll still be dodging a few lake effect raindrops on Saturday. Sunday will end up being brighter and drier.

Much of next week looks quiet but cool. We'll be keeping an eye on the potential of a developing storm system along the East Coast, the details of which cannot be resolved just yet, but which COULD send at least a few rain showers our way by Halloween. We'll keep you posted.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.