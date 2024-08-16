Josh's Weekend Forecast: Dodging raindrops and thundery downpours into Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've enjoyed some of the nicest summer weather imaginable over the last several days. That all changes with the arrival of our weekend, as an upper level area of Low pressure makes its way into Western New York. Expect a few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm as early as later tonight. We'll find more hours of showers Saturday, but it won't be raining every minute of every hour. Still, the rain gear is a definite "must". Expect more scattered showers and thundery downpours into Sunday. It turns a lot cooler on Monday with temperatures headed back into the lower 70s. High pressure returns with drier air and sunshine by Tuesday, but it will remain on the cool side.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Late scattered showers and t-storms. near 70

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers and storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered Showers,upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.