Josh's Weekend Forecast: Cool breezes, spotty showers, and some sunshine

Temperatures will be below the average for both weekend days, but Sunday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One cold front has made its way through Western New York, and yet another one will move through Saturday promoting a few more showers, busy breezes, and temperatures that will likely be below the average. It won't be as chilly to start on Saturday morning as it was on Friday morning. Looking ahead to next week...a significant warming trend can be expected with the mercury climbing into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Cool breeze, low 50s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

    




    
    
    
