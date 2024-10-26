Josh's Weekend Forecast: Cool breezes, spotty showers, and some sunshine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One cold front has made its way through Western New York, and yet another one will move through Saturday promoting a few more showers, busy breezes, and temperatures that will likely be below the average. It won't be as chilly to start on Saturday morning as it was on Friday morning. Looking ahead to next week...a significant warming trend can be expected with the mercury climbing into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.



SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Cool breeze, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.