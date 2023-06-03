Josh's Weekend Forecast: Cool breezes continue, but with an ample amount of sunshine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be quite pleasant for Sunday with highs back into the middle 70s and an ample amount of sun. A storm lurking just east of New England will spiral a few showers our way by the middle of next week. That's really our only chance of seeing any rain.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Scattered showers. Near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. 50.
AFTERNOON: A chance of showers. upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. near 70
