Josh's Weekend Forecast: Cool breezes continue, but with an ample amount of sunshine

Northeasterly winds will continue into Sunday, but they won't be as stiff as they were on Saturday
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 03, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be quite pleasant for Sunday with highs back into the middle 70s and an ample amount of sun. A storm lurking just east of New England will spiral a few showers our way by the middle of next week. That's really our only chance of seeing any rain.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. Near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 50.

AFTERNOON: A chance of showers. upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. near 70

