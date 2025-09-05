Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: Cool breezes, but perfect football weather for Sunday night

Temperatures will be back into the 60s for highs for both Saturday and Sunday
7 Weather 5pm update, Friday, September 5, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold front moves through the area overnight. Cooler air returns for the weekend with a few showers tomorrow morning and lingering scattered showers south and east of Buffalo with cooler highs in the 60s. An isolated lake effect rain shower is possible on Sunday through the morning south of Buffalo and diving further south into the S.Tier before ending. It'll be about 10 degrees below average in the 60s with some sunshine in the afternoon, perfect weather to get you ready for football.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Lake showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s

