Josh's Weekend Forecast: Cool breezes, but perfect football weather for Sunday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold front moves through the area overnight. Cooler air returns for the weekend with a few showers tomorrow morning and lingering scattered showers south and east of Buffalo with cooler highs in the 60s. An isolated lake effect rain shower is possible on Sunday through the morning south of Buffalo and diving further south into the S.Tier before ending. It'll be about 10 degrees below average in the 60s with some sunshine in the afternoon, perfect weather to get you ready for football.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Lake showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s