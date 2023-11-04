Josh's Weekend Forecast: Clouds will break for a bit of sun Sunday, but it will stay on the cool side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will stick around into Sunday, despite the presence of High pressure, as a couple of weak disturbances cross Western New York. There could even be a couple of spotty showers into Sunday morning. Once these disturbances exit to our east, we should start to see a few breaks of sun Sunday afternoon. High pressure moves to our east on Monday allowing for a warm front to make its approach from the west. That front will be the trigger for a few showers by later Monday afternoon into the evening. It will also turn a touch milder with temperatures flirting with 60 degrees for highs. A cold front then makes its approach with another round of showers Tuesday. Expect high temperatures to drop again. We'll be near 50 on Tuesday but back into the 40s by Wednesday. Additional weak disturbances tracking just to our south will mean a few more scattered showers later into the week with top temperatures, again, headed into the 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Spot showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers. mid 40s