Temperatures will be considerably lower with highs generally in the lower 70s

Prev Next WKBW

Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 09, 2023

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, Shower East low 70s. SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s. MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s. TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.