Josh's Weekend Forecast: Clouding up Saturday, showers return later Sunday with a stiff southerly breeze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The trend continues to be a mild one for Western New York straight through this weekend. Typically when there's warmth, there's wind in this part of the world during this time of the year. Winds gusted close to 40 mph on Friday. The winds on Saturday won't be nearly as busy. In fact, they will come in from an easterly direction. That in conjunction with an increase in clouds means temperatures back into the 40s for highs during the day. The day, however, will remain dry. A multi-faceted storm system carving a path up the Eastern Seaboard means the return of wet weather along with southerly winds for Sunday. The potential is there for at least a half an inch of rainfall Sunday into Monday. It will be on the wet side for the Bills-Cowboys matchup. Bring a poncho for both tailgating and the actual game itself. The rain will mix with and then change to a little bit of snow going into Monday. Appreciable accumulations are not in the cards.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few sprinkles, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Overcast, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, near 50.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow late, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: S. Tier snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Chilly, upper 20s.