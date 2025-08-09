Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Weekend Forecast: Classic summer simmer for all of Western NY

Temperatures will climb and the humidity will build with the potential for the thermometer to enter record high territory into next week
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 11pm update, Friday, August 8, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pure "summer simmer" for all of Western New York in the coming days, with building heat and humidity. The air quality will gradually improve as the smoke layer thins and recedes, but it will still be sticky from hilltop to lakeshore. Temperatures will make a run at 90 over the new few days, entering record high territory. We are desperately in need of some rainfall, and unfortunately, relief is not in the cards.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App