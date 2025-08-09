Josh's Weekend Forecast: Classic summer simmer for all of Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pure "summer simmer" for all of Western New York in the coming days, with building heat and humidity. The air quality will gradually improve as the smoke layer thins and recedes, but it will still be sticky from hilltop to lakeshore. Temperatures will make a run at 90 over the new few days, entering record high territory. We are desperately in need of some rainfall, and unfortunately, relief is not in the cards.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 80s.