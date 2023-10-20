Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: Changes for the chillier and the wetter await Western New York

Expect an almost November-like feel to the air with even a few wet snowflakes flying in the higher elevations of the Southern Tier
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 20, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain tapers to hit or miss showers into this evening. Afternoon highs near 60 metro/north and low 50s across the southern tier. A secondary cold front moves through overnight ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Breezy with a few showers on Saturday. Rain showers Sunday morning with partial clearing in the afternoon. Expect milder and sunnier weather heading into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY
EVENING: A few showers. Upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy , cool, partly sunny mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

