Josh's Weekend Forecast: Changes for the chillier and the wetter await Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain tapers to hit or miss showers into this evening. Afternoon highs near 60 metro/north and low 50s across the southern tier. A secondary cold front moves through overnight ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Breezy with a few showers on Saturday. Rain showers Sunday morning with partial clearing in the afternoon. Expect milder and sunnier weather heading into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

EVENING: A few showers. Upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy , cool, partly sunny mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.