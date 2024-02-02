Josh's Weekend Forecast: Brighter times are waiting in the wings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Finally...a break from the gloom is on its way, after weeks of overcast skies. Expect partial sunshine by Saturday afternoon, with temperatures into the middle 30s. High pressure will nudge a little closer to us on Sunday, allowing us to see more in the way of sun. Temperatures will be on the rebound through the new week ahead.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.