Josh's Weekend Forecast: Breezy on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, true summer sizzle follows

Aside from an isolated shower late Saturday afternoon and evening, dry weather will prevail through much of next week. A steady day to day warming trend will also allow late summer heat to build by the end of Labor Day weekend...with the very warm to hot conditions then expected tocontinue through next week Thursday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds breezy & turning humid, low 80s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90