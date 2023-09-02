Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: Breezy on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, true summer sizzle follows

Next week could easily deliver several 90 degree days
Posted at 10:22 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 22:22:19-04
Aside from an isolated shower late Saturday afternoon and evening, dry weather will prevail through much of next week. A steady day to day warming trend will also allow late summer heat to build by the end of Labor Day weekend...with the very warm to hot conditions then expected tocontinue through next week Thursday.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds breezy & turning humid, low 80s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90

