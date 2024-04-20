Josh's Weekend Forecast: Breezy and turning cooler with just a few widely scattered passing showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo had a high temperature of 60 degrees on Friday. Don't expect that kind of air anytime soon. Cooler and brisk breezes will blow for both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday ending up being the better of the two weekend days, given that there will be more sunshine. Expect a dry pleasant start to the new week. A potent cold front will arrive during the middle of the week with rain and possibly even a few wet flakes. Temperatures will rebound next weekend.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with spot showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.


