Josh's Weekend Forecast: Big improvements on the way, an ample amount of sun and milder for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A decent dent was put in the rainfall deficit for the month of May thanks to nearly a half of an inch of rainfall on Saturday in Buffalo. It was the most substantial rainfall Buffalo had seen since April 22nd! The rainfall was sorely needed for lawns, gardens, and farm fields across all of Western NY. It's also a good thing we saw that those showery rounds, as it will be a while before we see that kind of substantial rainfall. An area of High pressure will descend upon the region from the north and will stick around for several days. One minor interruption will arrive on Wednesday with a weakening cold front. No significant rainfall is expected from that feature, but in its wake, it will briefly cool down for a day on Thursday. Otherwise expect temperatures to be at levels at or slightly above average for several days in the new week ahead with no shortage of sunshine.

Today's Forecast is...

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. 43-47

AFTERNOON: Sun and a few clouds. High: 61-69. Coolest lakeside.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: A few widely scattered showers. near 70.

