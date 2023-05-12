Josh's Weekend Forecast: Ample sunshine, pleasant both days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no shortage of things to do outside across Western NY this weekend, so if you don't have plans....make some! The weather will be very cooperative for all outside events. The only small caveat: A few light showers that could develop well south of Buffalo overnight into Saturday morning with lows in the mid 50s. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Sunday for Mother's Day will be cooler with temps slipping back into the low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, Stray shower south mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, low 60s.

MONDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. near 50.

AFTERNOON: Spotty showers. upper 60s.

