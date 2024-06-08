Josh's Weekend Forecast: Ample sunshine for Saturday with a cool breeze, dodging more drops on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday will definitely be remembered as the better of the two weekend days with ample sunshine and a busy breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for highs: very comfortable for heading out and about to the many outdoor events taking place across Western NY. The approach of a disturbance Saturday night will bring a round of rain. Those showers will exit by early Sunday morning. More showers and even a few scattered thunderstorms will pop Sunday afternoon. It stays cool into Monday. Temperatures rebound nicely mid-week.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Passing showers, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.