Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Weekend Forecast: All flood alerts are cancelled, drying out nicely with ample sunshine on Sunday

We'll all be breathing a little easier on Sunday with a fresher caliber of air mass returning to Western NY along with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures will be into the 70s for highs.
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 16:09:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The flood waters are receding, and the heavy rain has ended. Now it's time to dry out! Sunday remains the weekend pick with an ample amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s with comfortable levels of humidity. Most of next week looks rather cool by late July-early August standards, but we should see a fair amount of sunshine.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Slow clearing. 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, less humid mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Isolated shower, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, a spot t-storm. mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers followed by clearing. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

TheToday's Forecast is...

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App