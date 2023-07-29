Josh's Weekend Forecast: All flood alerts are cancelled, drying out nicely with ample sunshine on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The flood waters are receding, and the heavy rain has ended. Now it's time to dry out! Sunday remains the weekend pick with an ample amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s with comfortable levels of humidity. Most of next week looks rather cool by late July-early August standards, but we should see a fair amount of sunshine.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Slow clearing. 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, less humid mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Isolated shower, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, a spot t-storm. mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers followed by clearing. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

